Gulf Cooperation Council States Interested in Grain Deal Extension - Secretary General

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2023) The countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) are interested in the extension of the grain deal, Secretary General of the GCC Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi said on Monday.

"The GCC countries share all mediation efforts aimed at resolving the (Ukraine) crisis through dialogue.

The humanitarian side of this crisis is particularly important. The GCC countries are interested and eager to extend the grain deal on Russian and Ukrainian grain shipments across the Black Sea in order to mitigate the humanitarian consequences of the crisis and respond to food challenges," Albudaiwi said during sixth round of the Russia-GCC Strategic Dialogue.