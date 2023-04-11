The Gulf Cooperation Council of six Gulf Arab nations will meet on Friday to discuss Syria's return to the Arab League, Arab media reported

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) The Gulf Cooperation Council of six Gulf Arab nations will meet on Friday to discuss Syria's return to the Arab League, Arab media reported.

The 22-nation League is split on whether to let Syria in after its membership was suspended over the 2011 unrest.

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have been reportedly trying to convince Qatar and Kuwait that it should be readmitted in time for the May summit.

Foreign ministers of Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab will meet in the UAE city of Jeddah to discuss Syria with Egypt, Iraq and Jordan, Al-Hadath channel reported.

A spokesperson for the Qatari Foreign Ministry confirmed to reporters in Doha that top Qatari diplomat Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani would be present for the Arab Gulf meeting on Syria but said that Qatar's position on its readmission remained unchanged.