Gulf Cooperation Council to Discuss Return of Syria to League of Arab States

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) The Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf (GCC) will hold a meeting of the foreign ministers in the Saudi city of Jeddah to discuss the return of Syria to the League of Arab States (LAS).

The meeting is expected to be attended by the foreign ministers of the GCC member states as well as Iraq, Jordan, Egypt.

Syria's membership in the LAS was suspended in 2011 after Syria was engulfed in a civil war, with Syrian President Bashar Assad's troops fighting against various armed groups and terrorists. The same year, the Arab League fin lockstep with Western countries imposed unilateral sanctions against Assad's government over alleged human rights violations and persecution of the country's opposition.