UrduPoint.com

Gulf Cooperation Council To Discuss Return Of Syria To League Of Arab States

Umer Jamshaid Published April 14, 2023 | 10:10 AM

Gulf Cooperation Council to Discuss Return of Syria to League of Arab States

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) The Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf (GCC) will hold a meeting of the foreign ministers in the Saudi city of Jeddah to discuss the return of Syria to the League of Arab States (LAS).

The meeting is expected to be attended by the foreign ministers of the GCC member states as well as Iraq, Jordan, Egypt.

 

Syria's membership in the LAS was suspended in 2011 after Syria was engulfed in a civil war, with Syrian President Bashar Assad's troops fighting against various armed groups and terrorists. The same year, the Arab League fin lockstep with Western countries imposed unilateral sanctions against Assad's government over alleged human rights violations and persecution of the country's opposition.

Related Topics

Syria Egypt Iraq Jeddah Saudi Same Government Arab Opposition

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 April 2023

52 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th April 2023

57 minutes ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wish ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wishers

8 hours ago
 Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, ERC ..

Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, ERC call for supporting children o ..

8 hours ago
 Dubai records over AED1.3 bn in realty transaction ..

Dubai records over AED1.3 bn in realty transactions Thursday

9 hours ago
 AED 245.5 bn saving deposits in UAE banks by end o ..

AED 245.5 bn saving deposits in UAE banks by end of January 2023

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.