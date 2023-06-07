Gulf Cooperation Council to Hold Ministerial in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2023) A ministerial meeting of the Gulf Cooperation Council will take place on Wednesday in Saudi Arabia's capital city, Riyadh.

Foreign ministers of Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates will gather to discuss the regional and international agenda.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who is currently on a visit to Saudi Arabia, will also attend the meeting. Blinken intends to discuss the cooperation between the United States and Arab countries, specifically in areas related to security and economic opportunities for Washington in the region.