MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2019) The so-called Hormuz Peace Initiative, a Tehran-proposed plan on ensuring peace and security in the Gulf, is being comprehensively examined by all countries of the region as well as other interested parties from the international community, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi told Sputnik.

"This proposal is being studied and reviewed extensively by the regional countries and also at the international level," Araghchi said.

He noted that Iran would continue its contacts and consultations on this project "with the neighboring countries and all concerned countries to fully clarify the basis for the initiative .

.. [to] create peace and security in the Persian Gulf region."

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani unveiled the Hormuz Peace Initiative at the 74th UN General Assembly in September and expressed his country's readiness to work on it together with the United Nations. The plan seeks to establish security in the Strait of Hormuz, and the neighboring Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman in the wake of high-profile security incidents there and create a system of collective cooperation in the Gulf area.