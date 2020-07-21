UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gulf Deficits To Hit $490 Bn By 2023 Over Oil, Virus: S&P

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 01:50 AM

Gulf deficits to hit $490 bn by 2023 over oil, virus: S&P

Arab states of the energy-rich Gulf are expected to accumulate $490 billion in deficits by 2023 due to the double hit of low oil prices and the coronavirus slowdown, Standard and Poors said Monday

Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ):Arab states of the energy-rich Gulf are expected to accumulate $490 billion in deficits by 2023 due to the double hit of low oil prices and the coronavirus slowdown, Standard and Poors said Monday.

The six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council is estimated to post a combined budget deficit of $180 billion this year alone, the ratings agency said in a report.

It based its estimates on an average oil price of $30 a barrel this year, forecast to rise to $55 in 2022.

Government funding needs in the GCC -- Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) -- have increased significantly this year, S&P said.

"We expect total GCC government debt to increase by a record high of about $100 billion in 2020 alone," it said.

An additional $80 billion will be withdrawn from government assets, estimated at $2 trillion, to plug the budget shortfall.

"Based on our macroeconomic assumptions, we expect to see GCC government balance sheets continue to deteriorate up until 2023," when deficits would have accumulated to $490 billion, it said.

The coronavirus pandemic has hit global oil demand hard, leading to a crash in oil prices to a two-decade low before a partial recovery.

The International Monetary Fund this month estimated the six GCC states stand to lose around $200 billion in oil revenues this year.

The IMF also forecast that GCC growth in 2020 would shrink by 7.1 percent, the lowest in almost four decades, as a result of the pandemic and low oil prices.

S&P said Saudi Arabia, the largest Arab economy, will account for 55 percent of the total GCC deficits, followed by Kuwait with 17 percent and Abu Dhabi with 11 percent.

Related Topics

IMF Budget UAE Kuwait Abu Dhabi Oman Oil Qatar Price Bahrain Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates 2020 Post From Government Billion Arab Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hope Probe is our chance to write the name of UAE ..

41 minutes ago

Hope Probe will strengthen UAE’s regional, inter ..

41 minutes ago

Probe of Hope is milestone in UAE cultural achieve ..

41 minutes ago

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi expands use of robotics ..

3 hours ago

Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme realising plans to ..

3 hours ago

Launch of Hope Probe a historic event: Nahyan bin ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.