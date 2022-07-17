UrduPoint.com

Gulf Leaders Welcome Biden's Words on Long-Term Partnership in Middle East - State Media

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2022) The leaders of the Gulf states, as well as Egypt, Jordan, and Iraq welcomed US President Joe Biden's statement that Washington attaches importance to strategic partnership in the middle East, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said on Saturday.

On Saturday, the summit of the United States and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and Egypt, Iraq, and Jordan was held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

"The leaders welcomed President Biden reiterating the importance the United States places on its decades-long strategic partnerships in the Middle East, affirming the United States' enduring commitment to the security and territorial defense of U.

S. partners, and recognizing the region's central role in connecting the Indo-Pacific to Europe, Africa, and the Americas," the news agency said.

The Arab leaders reaffirmed their common vision for the development of peace and prosperity in the region, which requires taking the necessary measures to maintain security and stability, develop cooperation and integration between the countries, and jointly solve problems.

The countries are ready to develop regional integration and joint projects, solve climate problems, as well as accelerate the implementation of environmental initiatives, and the development of renewable energy sources.

