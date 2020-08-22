UrduPoint.com
Gulf Monarchies Welcome Ceasefire Declarations In Libya

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 22nd August 2020 | 10:32 PM

Gulf Monarchies Welcome Ceasefire Declarations in Libya

Kuwait, Qatar and Saudi Arabia have welcomed the declaration of ceasefire by the parties to the Libyan conflict on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2020) Kuwait, Qatar and Saudi Arabia have welcomed the declaration of ceasefire by the parties to the Libyan conflict on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Libya's internationally-recognized Government of National Accord declared an immediate ceasefire and vowed to form demilitarized zones in the strategic areas of Sirte and Jufra. The rival House of Representatives has welcomed and supported the ceasefire, which it counts could ensure the withdrawal of foreign troops and make Sirte a temporary headquarters of the new Libyan presidential council.

"The State of Qatar welcomed the agreement between the Presidential Council of the Government of National Accord (GNA) and the Speaker of the Libyan House of Representatives on an immediate ceasefire, the suspension of all combat operations across Libya, and the activation of the political process," the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

The foreign ministries of Kuwait and Saudi Arabia released analogous statements, welcoming the Libyan ceasefire.

Since the onset of Libya's political disarray in 2011, the oil-rich country became an arena for political confrontation between the western-based GNA and the eastern-based parliament, supported by the Libyan National Army. Turkey and Qatar have taken the GNA's side, while Egypt and the United Arab Emirates have backed the House of Representatives.

