Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 05:10 PM

Gulf of Guinea Accounts for Over 95% of Global Crew Kidnappings in 2020 - Maritime Bureau

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) The Gulf of Guinea in the northeastern part of the Atlantic Ocean saw the most number of maritime kidnapping incidents over the past year, according to a fresh report by the International Chamber of Commerce's International Maritime Bureau (IMB).

A total of 195 cases of piracy and armed attacks against international crews were recorded worldwide in 2020, which is 33 more than in the previous year.

"Globally, 135 crew were kidnapped from their vessels in 2020, with the Gulf of Guinea accounting for over 95% of crew numbers kidnapped. A record 130 crew members were kidnapped in 22 separate incidents. Since 2019, the Gulf of Guinea has experienced an unprecedented rise in the number of multiple crew kidnappings," the report read.

According to the maritime bureau, attacks in the Gulf of Guinea are especially dangerous, as over 80 percent of assailants are heavily armed.

"The latest statistics confirm the increased capabilities of pirates in the Gulf of Guinea with more and more attacks taking place further from the coast. This is a worrying trend that can only be resolved through increased information exchange and coordination between vessels, reporting and response agencies in the Gulf of Guinea Region," IMB Director Michael Howlett said, as cited in the report.

The Gulf of Guinea is followed by the Singapore Strait, which has recorded an increase in incidents since 2019, with 23 cases reported last year alone.

The piracy threat in Indonesia remained largely the same, with 26 low-level incidents recorded in 2020, compared to 25 in 2019. Somalia reported zero armed robbery incidents during the given period, according to the IMB report.

