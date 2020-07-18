UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gulf Of Guinea Pirates Take 13 Russians, Ukrainians Hostage In Tanker Attack - Reports

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 18th July 2020 | 05:50 PM

Gulf of Guinea Pirates Take 13 Russians, Ukrainians Hostage in Tanker Attack - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2020) Pirates attacked a petrochemical tanker in the Gulf of Guinea Saturday and took 13 Russian and Ukrainian crew members hostage, media reported citing ship owners.

The Liberia-flagged Curacao Trader was approximately 210 nautical miles from Benin when it was attacked at 11:00 GMT, ship management company Alison Management Corporation said in a statement shared by Maritime Bulletin.

" [The] vessel was attacked by pirates approx. 210 miles off the coast of Benin at 1100 hrs local time on 17th July. 13 out of its 19 Ukranian and Russian crew members have been taken hostage by the pirates," the company said in a statement.

Allison Management added that the ship was adrift with limited manpower following the attack. Nearby ships are on their way in an attempt to provide assistance, the company said.

The ship was sailing from the Togolese capital of Lome, Maritime Bulletin reported.

Head of the Crisis Management Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Maxim Kovalenko confirmed that four Ukrainian nationals were taken hostage.

Related Topics

Attack Ukraine Russia Company Lome Benin Guinea July Media From

Recent Stories

Karachi Police arrest six terrorists from western ..

2 minutes ago

22 minutes ago

Rupee depreciates against US dollar in interbank a ..

41 minutes ago

Brumbies deal Waratahs cruel blow with late Super ..

2 minutes ago

District administration to set up four cattle mark ..

3 minutes ago

DRAP approves 7 per cent increase in prices of ess ..

55 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.