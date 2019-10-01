Gulf Security Inseparable From Israeli-Palestinian Conflict Settlement- UN Ex-Deputy Envoy

The Persian Gulf's regional security cannot be ensured without settling the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Ramzy Ezzeldin Ramzy, former UN deputy special envoy for Syria, said on Tuesday on the sidelines of the Valdai discussion club meeting in Sochi

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2019) The Persian Gulf's regional security cannot be ensured without settling the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Ramzy Ezzeldin Ramzy, former UN deputy special envoy for Syria, said on Tuesday on the sidelines of the Valdai discussion club meeting in Sochi.

In late July, the Russian Foreign Ministry unveiled an updated version of an initiative called Collective Security Concept for the Persian Gulf Region, which proposed the "renouncement of permanent deployment of troops of extra-regional states" in the region. The concept further promotes multilateralism as the core of the new security system in the region. Moscow has also suggested that a security organization be created that would include Russia, the United States, China, India, the European Union and other interested parties.

"Clearly, the middle East needs a security structure, in which all countries are involved. I think the basic problem is that you cannot decouple Gulf security from the Middle Eastern security. So confining it only to the Gulf states and Iran and so forth is undermining it. The biggest problem remains Israel-Arab relations and the Arabs, Egypt like Syria and so on do have a stake in the security in the Gulf, so you have to have a system that involves everyone.

You cannot have this system until you do something about the Arab-Israeli conflict. I understand that the Iranians and others would like to confine to the Gulf, I don't think it's going to be possible," Ramzy said, commenting on the Russian Foreign Ministry's initiative.

Tensions have escalated in the Persian Gulf over the past several months, in large part due to the standoff between the United States and Iran over the 2015 nuclear deal as Washington unilaterally withdrew from the pact last year, which prompted Tehran to begin rolling back its nuclear commitments. A series of attacks on tankers in Gulf waters and, most recently, a drone attack against oil facilities of Saudi Arabia have worsened the situation, with Washington and its allies placing the blame on Iran. Tehran has refuted all accusations.

Speaking at the 74th session of the UN General Assembly, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that the main conditions for Tehran to begin negotiations with Washington were for the latter to lift all sanctions and return to the nuclear deal.