Gulf States Urge Iran To Comply With Its Nuclear Commitments - Saudi Arabian Crown Prince

Muhammad Irfan Published December 09, 2022 | 10:13 PM

The Gulf countries have called on Iran to respect the principles of good neighborliness and comply with its nuclear commitments, Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said on Friday.

"We reiterate the need for Iran to comply with the principle of good neighborliness. The kingdom reiterates the importance of Iran's compliance with its nuclear obligations," bin Salman said at the opening ceremony of the 43rd Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) summit, according to Al-Arabiya broadcaster.

The Crown Prince also noted that Saudi Arabia was seeking a comprehensive solution to the conflict in Yemen, where Iranian-backed Houthis rebels (Shiite Ansar Allah movement) came to power in 2014.

Saudi Arabia will soon present a new vision for developing cooperation among the Gulf countries, he added.

Yemen has been gripped by an internal conflict between the government forces and the rebel Houthi movement for over six years. Since 2015, the Saudi-led coalition fighting on the government's side has been conducting air, land and sea operations against the rebels. The Houthis often retaliate by firing projectiles and bomber drones on Saudi territory.

The Arab Gulf Cooperation Council convened its annual meeting in Saudi Arabia's capital, Riyadh, during the visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to the kingdom to discuss cooperation between Beijing and the Arabian monarchies, the main suppliers of hydrocarbons to China.

