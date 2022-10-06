UrduPoint.com

Gun Attack In Mexico Leaves At Least 20 Dead

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 06, 2022 | 10:14 PM

Gun attack in Mexico leaves at least 20 dead

Mexican authorities said Thursday that at least 20 people had been killed, including the mayor, when gunmen stormed a town hall in the southern part of the country Wednesday in a broad daylight attack

Mexican authorities said Thursday that at least 20 people had been killed, including the mayor, when gunmen stormed a town hall in the southern part of the country Wednesday in a broad daylight attack.

In a statement, the Guerrero state prosecutor's office pledged to arrest those responsible for killing both the mayor of San Miguel Totolapan and his father, also a former mayor.

Local tv footage showed the facade of the municipal building riddled with bullets while people were heard screaming.

"According to information from the prosecutor's office, there have been 20 victims," public safety official Ricardo Mejia said during a press conference Thursday.

State Attorney General Sandra Luz Valdovinos had originally said Wednesday that there were 18 people killed and two injured in the attack.

Along with Mayor Conrado Mendoza, police officers and city council workers were also killed, the prosecutor's office told local media.

The motive of the attack was not immediately known, and Valdovinos said Thursday there had been no arrests in the case.

