Gun Control Legislation Has No Chance Of Passing In US Senate - Republican Lawmaker

Thu 25th March 2021

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) Any efforts by Democrats to pass legislation in Congress banning the sale of assault weapons has no chance of being approved in the Senate in the face of Republican opposition, Senator Lindsey Graham told a press conference on Wednesday.

"The idea of banning assault weapons I don't think has any chance of being passed in the Senate," Graham said.

His comments came after 10 people aged from 20 to 65 including a police officer were killed in a mass shooting in a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado on Monday.

Earlier in the day, President Joe Biden had called for bipartisan cooperation to pass such a measure but Graham made clear that would not be forthcoming.

Although the Democrats control the Senate that is only through the casting vote of Vice President Kamala Harris acting as President Pro Tempore of the chamber. They would need around 10 Republican senators to defect to push through such legislation.

