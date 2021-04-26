UrduPoint.com
Gun Lobby Wins Right To Appeal Against New York Weapons Carry Ban - US Supreme Court

Mon 26th April 2021 | 09:10 PM

A group associated with the National Rifle Association (NRA) has won the right to appeal against New York State's denial of applications for citizens to carry concealed handguns in public, the US Supreme Court said in an order on Monday

"[In the case of] New York State Rifle Et. Al. v Corlett, Keith Et. Al. The petition for a writ of certiorari is granted limited to the following question: Whether the State's denial of petitioners' applications for concealed-carry licenses for self-defense violated the Second Amendment," the Supreme Court said.

A New York State court ruled against two gun owners and the NRA-affiliated New York Rifle group when they tried to legally challenge the legitimacy of the restrictions on the carrying of concealed handguns in public places.

The plaintiffs had claimed that New York State's restrictions violated the Second Amendment of the US Constitution on the right to have and carry guns.

The Supreme Court currently has a six to three conservative majority that generally supports the right to bear arms. However, President Joe Biden has issued an Executive Order creating a commission to study if the Supreme Court may be reformed and expanded in size - moves that may increase liberal influence and membership on it.

