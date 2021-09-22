UrduPoint.com

Gun Restrictions Vital To Protect Democracy In Public Places - Civil Liberties Groups

Sumaira FH 10 minutes ago Wed 22nd September 2021 | 02:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2021) Restriction on guns being allowed in public spaces is essential for the free functioning of democracy, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and its New York sister organization argued in a new legal brief before the New York State Supreme Court.

"Today, the New York Civil Liberties Union and the ACLU submitted an amicus brief to the Supreme Court in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Corlett, arguing that restrictions on guns in public spaces are appropriate to make public spaces safe for democratic participation," the brief said on Tuesday.

Strict regulations of public carry, both open and concealed, have been common measures throughout US history as a way of maintaining the peace and safety of public places and states have an important interest in making public spaces safe in order to facilitate public debate, the brief said.

"For centuries, restrictions on concealed weapons have been an important part of maintaining the peace in which social, civic, and economic life thrive... (T)here is no substitute for the exchange of ideas in the physical public square," New York Civil Liberties Union Executive Director Donna Lieberman said.

Rolling back reasonable regulations on the carrying of weapons would erode speech, assembly, protest and other First Amendment activities vital to US democracy, Lieberman added.

