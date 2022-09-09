UrduPoint.com

Gun Suicides In US Cities Increased 11% Over Past Decade - Report

Muhammad Irfan Published September 09, 2022 | 12:50 AM

Gun Suicides in US Cities Increased 11% Over Past Decade - Report

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) Death caused by gun suicides in the United States increased 11% over the past ten years, the gun control organization Everytown for Gun Safety said in a report on Thursday.

"The rate of people who died by gun suicide in cities increased 11% over the past decade and now make up an average of over four in ten city gun deaths, accounting for over 7,000 deaths a year - or nearly 20 suicides a day," the report said.

Cities in US states with the strongest gun violence prevention laws have about half the rate of people who die by gun suicide as those in states with the weakest laws, the report said.

The organization said many of the suicides and other gun deaths - totaling 24,000 per year - are preventable and urged the country to address this burgeoning public health crisis.

"Though gun violence conversations tend to focus on homicides, six out of every ten gun deaths in the US are suicides," the report said.

"That is an average of 65 deaths a day. These deaths can be prevented. Policies and practices that focus on disrupting access to firearms in times of crisis have been proven to reduce firearm suicides."

Americans need to use a multi-faceted approach to prevent suicides in cities across the United States that should include instituting extreme risk laws, waiting periods, background checks, secure storage and voluntary do-not-buy lists, the report said.

Moreover, city government leaders can also address gun suicides by expanding the resources needed to prevent them, including funding for mental health care, more parks and green spaces and greater availability of data, the report added.

Local governments can also provide training and support to community leaders like barbers and beauticians to recognize the risk factors and warning signs to look for when someone may be contemplating suicide, according to the report.

Related Topics

Died Suicide United States May Government

Recent Stories

Foreign Ministers of Iran, China Discuss Bilateral ..

Foreign Ministers of Iran, China Discuss Bilateral Cooperation, Nuclear Deal - M ..

18 minutes ago
 UK PM mourns 'second Elizabethan age' after queen' ..

UK PM mourns 'second Elizabethan age' after queen's death

19 minutes ago
 President Dr Alvi condoles demise of Queen Elizabe ..

President Dr Alvi condoles demise of Queen Elizabeth

19 minutes ago
 UN Security Council Begins Meeting With Moment of ..

UN Security Council Begins Meeting With Moment of Silence for Queen Elizabeth II

19 minutes ago
 Washingtonians Bringing Flowers to UK Embassy to H ..

Washingtonians Bringing Flowers to UK Embassy to Honor Queen Elizabeth II

19 minutes ago
 Former US President Trump Says Queen Elizabeth II ..

Former US President Trump Says Queen Elizabeth II Left Legacy of Peace, Prosperi ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.