Gun Suicides in US Cities Increased 11% Over Past Decade - Report

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) Death caused by gun suicides in the United States increased 11% over the past ten years, the gun control organization Everytown for Gun Safety said in a report on Thursday.

"The rate of people who died by gun suicide in cities increased 11% over the past decade and now make up an average of over four in ten city gun deaths, accounting for over 7,000 deaths a year - or nearly 20 suicides a day," the report said.

Cities in US states with the strongest gun violence prevention laws have about half the rate of people who die by gun suicide as those in states with the weakest laws, the report said.

The organization said many of the suicides and other gun deaths - totaling 24,000 per year - are preventable and urged the country to address this burgeoning public health crisis.

"Though gun violence conversations tend to focus on homicides, six out of every ten gun deaths in the US are suicides," the report said.

"That is an average of 65 deaths a day. These deaths can be prevented. Policies and practices that focus on disrupting access to firearms in times of crisis have been proven to reduce firearm suicides."

Americans need to use a multi-faceted approach to prevent suicides in cities across the United States that should include instituting extreme risk laws, waiting periods, background checks, secure storage and voluntary do-not-buy lists, the report said.

Moreover, city government leaders can also address gun suicides by expanding the resources needed to prevent them, including funding for mental health care, more parks and green spaces and greater availability of data, the report added.

Local governments can also provide training and support to community leaders like barbers and beauticians to recognize the risk factors and warning signs to look for when someone may be contemplating suicide, according to the report.