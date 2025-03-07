Open Menu

Gun-wielding Teen Charged With 'endangering' Australian Passenger Plane

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 07, 2025 | 09:00 AM

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) A teenage boy was charged Friday with "endangering" the safety of a commercial flight in Australia after trying to sneak on board with a shotgun and ammunition, police said.

The 17-year-old was overpowered by passengers and pinned to the floor of the plane after trying to climb on board the Jetstar flight near Melbourne on Thursday afternoon, Victoria Police said.

Police alleged he crept through a hole in the security fence surrounding Avalon airport, some 60 kilometres (40 miles) southwest of Melbourne city.

He was charged Friday with "endangering safety of aircraft", "unlawfully taking control of an aircraft", firearm possession and "bomb hoax", Victoria Police said in a statement.

None of the approximately 160 passengers on board the flight to Sydney were injured, and police took the boy into custody.

