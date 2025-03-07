Open Menu

Gun-wielding Teen Charged With 'endangering' Australian Passenger Plane

Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2025 | 12:00 PM

Gun-wielding teen charged with 'endangering' Australian passenger plane

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) A teenage boy was charged Friday with "endangering" a commercial flight in Australia after trying to sneak on board with a shotgun and ammunition, police said.

The 17-year-old was overpowered by passengers and pinned to the floor of the plane after trying to board the Jetstar flight near Melbourne on Thursday afternoon, Victoria Police said.

Police alleged he crept through a hole in the security fence surrounding Avalon airport, some 60 kilometres (40 miles) southwest of Melbourne city.

He was charged Friday with "endangering safety of (an) aircraft", "unlawfully taking control of an aircraft", firearm possession and carrying out a "bomb hoax", Victoria Police said in a statement.

None of the approximately 160 passengers on board the flight to Sydney were injured, and police took the boy into custody.

They later found "two bags and a vehicle" belonging to him.

"As he approached the plane, he's mounted or climbed the front stairs to the front of the plane," police superintendent Michael Reid told reporters on Thursday evening.

"At that point, passengers have identified the male was carrying a firearm. The male was overpowered by three of the passengers, at least".

Police were in contact with counter-terrorism investigators but it was too early to establish a motive, Reid said.

"No doubt this would have been a very terrifying incident for the passengers," he said.

"Victoria Police really commend the bravery of those passengers who were... able to overpower that male."

- 'Distressing situation' -

Footage of the incident aired by Australia's Channel Nine showed a boy in a fluorescent green jacket -- similar in colour to those worn by ground staff -- being pinned to the floor by a passenger and a pilot.

A flight attendant walks past the melee carrying what appears to be the butt of a shotgun.

Passenger Barry Clark, a wool shearer from a rural town in Victoria, said the teen was "dressed as a worker" or some kind of "technician".

"All I could do was get the gun out of the way. And then put him in a hold and throw him to the ground until the police came," he told national broadcaster ABC.

Jetstar said it was working with police and airport authorities investigating the incident.

"We know this would have been a very distressing situation", it said in a statement.

"We are sincerely grateful to the customers who assisted our crew to safely manage the situation."

Recent Stories

Sharjah Media organises ‘Shams Ramadan e-sports ..

Sharjah Media organises ‘Shams Ramadan e-sports tournament’

31 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 March 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 March 2025

3 hours ago
 Sharjah showcases its tourist destinations at ITB ..

Sharjah showcases its tourist destinations at ITB Berlin 2025

10 hours ago
 Hazza bin Zayed receives well-wishers for holy mon ..

Hazza bin Zayed receives well-wishers for holy month of Ramadan

10 hours ago
 184 kilogrammes of narcotics seized by Abu Dhabi P ..

184 kilogrammes of narcotics seized by Abu Dhabi Police; two Asians arrested

10 hours ago
Magnitude 4.19 quake recorded 131 kilometers north ..

Magnitude 4.19 quake recorded 131 kilometers north of Egypt's Sharm El-Sheikh

11 hours ago
 Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque- Abu Dhabi welcomed over ..

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque- Abu Dhabi welcomed over 6.5 million worshippers, visi ..

11 hours ago
 Emirates Red Crescent implementing Iftar Programme ..

Emirates Red Crescent implementing Iftar Programme in Pakistan

11 hours ago
 Humaid bin Rashid directs dispatch of 410 tonnes o ..

Humaid bin Rashid directs dispatch of 410 tonnes of urgent humanitarian aid to G ..

12 hours ago
 European rocket aims for first commercial launch a ..

European rocket aims for first commercial launch after delays

11 hours ago
 Neuer sidelined indefinitely with calf injury

Neuer sidelined indefinitely with calf injury

13 hours ago

More Stories From World