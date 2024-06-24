Open Menu

Gundogan Toasts Last-gasp 'liberation' As Euro Hosts Germany Top Group

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 24, 2024 | 08:40 AM

Gundogan toasts last-gasp 'liberation' as Euro hosts Germany top group

Frankfurt, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) Germany captain Ilkay Gundogan said Niclas Fuellkrug's stoppage-time equaliser on Sunday, which rescued top spot in Group A, had "liberated" the Euro 2024 hosts.

Germany were a goal down after Dan Ndoye's 28th-minute opener, which had allowed the Swiss to leapfrog the home side into top spot in Group A.

With two minutes of stoppage time played, Fuellkrug headed in a perfect cross from David Raum to level the scores and save top spot for Germany.

The result means Switzerland, rather than Germany, face a tougher last 16 assignment, setting up a potential meeting with holders Italy or 2018 World Cup finalists Croatia.

"That can liberate us -- and the fans," the Barcelona midfielder told Germany's ARD network.

"We were unfortunately behind and then wanted to equalise to win the group.

We can benefit from having managed to achieved this in the next games.

"Of course we would have liked to win 3-0. But I think that you also need games like that. It can give you a boost. That was very, very good for morale."

The goalscorer Fuellkrug praised coach Julian Nagelsmann's substitutions and said the goal could be "decisive" for the hosts.

With Germany chasing the game, Nagelsmann brought on both Fuellkrug and Raum, who combined for the equaliser.

"It wasn't just me -- all the substitutes worked well. The cross was perfect. That was a nice moment for us as a team, that could be decisive.

"That changes the situation. Now we're facing the supposedly easier opponent, let's see who it will be."

Nagelsmann himself said: "The equaliser was deserved, as was the group victory. We threw everything forward at the end."

Related Topics

World Germany Nice David Barcelona Italy Switzerland Croatia Euro Sunday 2018 All From Top Coach

Recent Stories

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England opt to bowl first ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England opt to bowl first against USA

13 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 June 2024

23 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 June 2024

24 hours ago
 Crown Prince sends cable of thanks to interior min ..

Crown Prince sends cable of thanks to interior minister for congratulations on E ..

1 day ago
 Four proclaimed offenders arrested in various part ..

Four proclaimed offenders arrested in various parts of Attock

1 day ago
 Sikh pilgrims arrive in Hassanabdal to offer relig ..

Sikh pilgrims arrive in Hassanabdal to offer religious rituals for Maharaja Ranj ..

1 day ago
Mirpurkhas Mayor criticizes Irrigation Dept's wate ..

Mirpurkhas Mayor criticizes Irrigation Dept's water supply

1 day ago
 ADC Jhang inspects the Mock exercises

ADC Jhang inspects the Mock exercises

1 day ago
 CM's plan for a smog-free Punjab initiates: senior ..

CM's plan for a smog-free Punjab initiates: senior minister

1 day ago
 Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professi ..

Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professionals, community, chartered ac ..

1 day ago
 PUC to hold a press conference on Sunday

PUC to hold a press conference on Sunday

1 day ago
 Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professi ..

Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professionals, community, chartered ac ..

1 day ago

More Stories From World