Gunfight Erupts During Anti-Terror Operation In Russia's Southwest - Source

Sat 30th May 2020 | 08:20 PM

A shootout erupted on Saturday between Russian security forces and militants on the outskirts of the country's southwestern town of Sunzha, a police source has told Sputnik

NALCHIK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2020) A shootout erupted on Saturday between Russian security forces and militants on the outskirts of the country's southwestern town of Sunzha, a police source has told Sputnik.

"Law enforcement officers located militants during a special operation on the outskirts of Sunzha. A battle broke out.

The district has been cordoned off," the source said.

The National Antiterrorism Committee later confirmed the operation targeted a militant group in the mountainous region of Ingushetia. The number of suspected militants was not given.

The police source said to Sputnik that the shootout took place in the town's industrial zone, setting fire to an uninhabited building. The three-hour-long operation has entered the final phase.

