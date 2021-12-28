UrduPoint.com

Gunfire Between Government Forces Breaks Out In Somalia In Election Dispute - Reports

Somali government troops clashed in Mogadishu's Wadajir district on Tuesday after the president dismissed the prime minister over alleged corruption, Somali Guardian said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2021) Somali government troops clashed in Mogadishu's Wadajir district on Tuesday after the president dismissed the prime minister over alleged corruption, Somali Guardian said.

On Monday, President Mohamed Farmaajo removed Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble from his duties while corruption allegations against him are being investigated. The president's political rival is suspected of land grabbing from the naval forces for personal gain. The president also said Roble has tried to undermine the ongoing corruption investigation. Roble has denied the allegations and accused the president of a coup attempt.

The military reportedly sided with Roble, who claimed that Farmaajo sought to disrupt the elections in order to retain the presidential post.

The embassies of the United States and the United Kingdom called for de-escalation. The former Somalian presidents also condemned Farmaajo's actions.

In September, Somali media reported that the president had temporarily suspended operations at the prime minister's office due to disagreements over the resignation of the head of national intelligence. The sides settled their differences a month later and agreed to accelerate preparations for the elections, of which Roble was put in charge on May 1, 2021.

The country's legislative elections were scheduled to take place from October 1 to November 20, but were postponed.

