UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gunfire Erupts At Two Bases Of Feared Sudan Security Agency

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 07:07 PM

Gunfire erupts at two bases of feared Sudan security agency

Heavy gunfire erupted in the Sudanese capital Tuesday at two bases of the country's long feared security agency, causing traffic jams, an AFP correspondent and witnesses reported

Khartoum, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :Heavy gunfire erupted in the Sudanese capital Tuesday at two bases of the country's long feared security agency, causing traffic jams, an AFP correspondent and witnesses reported.

Shooting broke out at the bases of the National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS), the powerful security arm of the now ousted Islamist regime of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir, in the upscale Riyadh district and in Khartoum North, witnesses said.

An AFP correspondent reported that gunfire at the Riyadh base of NISS, not far from Khartoum airport, was heavy and steady.

It was still unclear what triggered the shooting, but all streets leading to the two bases were cordoned off, causing traffic jams.

Security agents of NISS were at the forefront of cracking down on protesters during the nationwide uprising that erupted against Bashir in December 2018.

Related Topics

Riyadh Traffic Khartoum December 2018 All From Allied Rental Modarba Airport

Recent Stories

Smile on the faces of cricket lovers as Bangladesh ..

11 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi to host Himalaya Third Pole Forum in 202 ..

11 minutes ago

Death tolls rises to 82 due to severe cold: PM ord ..

27 minutes ago

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi says NAB should be closed dow ..

38 minutes ago

Veteran actress Bushra Ansari speaks up about “D ..

53 minutes ago

FM Qureshi expresses condolences with Oman’s new ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.