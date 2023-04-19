UrduPoint.com

Gunfire Erupts Near Sudan Capital Despite Ceasefire

Muhammad Irfan Published April 19, 2023 | 12:20 AM

KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2023) Gunfire was heard on Tuesday evening on the outskirts of the Sudanese capital Khartoum despite the announcement of a 24-hour ceasefire, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The ceasefire between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) was to take effect at 6 p.m. (16:00 GMT), following days of heavy fighting.

A Sudanese military source told Sputnik earlier on Tuesday that the truce was agreed to alleviate the worsening humanitarian situation in the northeastern African nation.

Conflict-torn Sudan was to transition to civilian rule after the overthrow of its longtime leader Omar Bashir in 2019, but that process has been repeatedly derailed by infighting within the military.

The regular army accuses the RSF of attacking first, whereas the RSF says that the SAF stormed its base in Khartoum.

The United Nations estimates that at least 185 people have been killed in the four days of clashes and a further 1,800 have been wounded. It says hospitals in Khartoum are running out of medical supplies and at least one UN office, in South Darfur, has been looted.

