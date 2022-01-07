ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2022) Gunfire is heard in the Kazakh city of Almaty but the barricades have been dismantled; there are neither protesters nor police on the streets of the city, a Sputnik Kazakhstan correspondent reported on Friday.

An armored vehicle with servicemen is deployed to the Republic Square, a body of an unknown man - likely of a protester - is lying on the square.

According to the Khabar 24 broadcaster, the airport of Almaty will be closed until the Friday afternoon.