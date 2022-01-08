NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2022) SULTAN, January 8 (Sputnik) - Several gunshots were heard in the Kazakh cit of Kyzylorda near the Uzbek border on Saturday morning as an operation to restore calm began, a Sputnik correspondent said.

The highest level of terrorist threat was declared in the city. Public transport has been stopped and internet cut off since Thursday.