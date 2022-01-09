NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2022) SULTAN, January 9 (Sputnik) - Gunfire was heard in several districts of the Kazakh economic hub Almaty on Sunday morning, media said.

The Mir 24 news channel said these could be warning shots.

A Sputnik correspondent said sporadic gunfights between security forces and armed mobs continued overnight. Up to 100 gunmen and looters were arrested during the nighttime operation and some 118 weapons seized.

Erzhan Babakumarov, the city administration's deputy head, said at least 850 attackers, looters and other criminals had been arrested in Kazakhstan's former capital since unrest broke out a week ago.