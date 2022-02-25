- Home
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
Gunfire Heard Near Government District In Kiev - Reportd
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 25, 2022 | 02:30 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2022) Gunfire sounds are heard near the government district in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev, Associated Press reported on Friday.
No other details are provided by the agency.
In the meantime, the Russian special operation in Ukraine is underway.
Related Topics
Recent Stories
Meeting on Disaster Management Organized by NDMA
Russian forces advance attacks as Ukrainian leader asks for help
The Evolution of realme's Charging Capabilities from 18W Quick Charge on realme ..
The Evolution of realme's Charging Capabilities from 18W Quick Charge on realme ..
HUAWEI FreeBuds 4: The must-have earphones this summer for your music, calls and ..
'Ukraine left alone to fight Russia' says President Zelensky
More Stories From World
-
EU Interior Ministers to Hold Extraordinary Meeting on Ukraine This Weekend - Paris56 seconds ago
-
Russia Restricts Use of Airspace for UK Aircraft, Including Transit Flights - Watchdog1 minute ago
-
US, Saudi Arabia Discuss Ukraine Amid Russian Military Operation - State Department1 minute ago
-
Kiev Reports Problems With Fuel, Queues at Gas Stations Across Ukraine11 minutes ago
-
Germany Considers Deploying NATO Troops, Patriot Air Defenses in Baltic States - Reports11 minutes ago
-
German Finance Minister on Sanctions on Russian Banks: Individual Transactions Possible21 minutes ago
-
Lavrov to Meet With Senior LPR, DPR Diplomats on Friday - Moscow21 minutes ago
-
Georgia Will Not Join Western Financial Sanctions Against Russia - Prime Minister31 minutes ago
-
Russia Confirms 123,460 New Cases of COVID-19 in Past 24 Hours - Federal Response Center31 minutes ago
-
Russia's Airborne Forces Seize Full Control of Chernobyl NPP - Defense Ministry41 minutes ago
-
Ukraine's Marine Unit Asks DPR for Corridor to Enter Republic, Hand Over Arms - Moscow41 minutes ago
-
Russian Armed Forces Disabled 118 Military Facilities During Operation in Ukraine - Moscow51 minutes ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.