NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2022) SULTAN, January 8 (Sputnik) - The gunfire was heard near the pre-detention center in the Kazakh city of Taldykorgan in the early hours of Saturday, a Sputnik Kazakhstan correspondent reported.

The gunfire in Taldykorgan erupted on late Friday.

The situation in the city is stable but its citizens still have no access to the internet.