Gunfire Heard Near Presidency In Chad Capital: AFP
Sumaira FH Published January 09, 2025 | 01:30 AM
N'Djamena, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) Sustained gunfire was heard Wednesday evening near the presidency in Chad's capital N'Djamena, AFP reporters said.
A security source said armed men had attacked the interior of the presidential compound but authorities made no immediate comment.
All roads leading to the presidency have been blocked and tanks could be seen on the streets of the capital, according to an AFP reporter on the scene.
The gunfire erupted less than two weeks after the landlocked country in Africa's northern half held a contested general election.
The government hailed it as a key step towards ending military rule, but it was marked by low turnout and opposition allegations of fraud.
The election had taken place against a backdrop of recurring attacks by the jihadist group Boko Haram in the Lake Chad region, the ending of a military accord with former colonial master France, and accusations that Chad was interfering in the conflict ravaging neighbouring Sudan.
Several hours earlier on Tuesday, China's foreign minister Wang Li met with President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno and other senior officials.
The former French colony hosted France's last military bases in the region known as the Sahel, but at the end of November it ended the defence and security agreements with Paris.
Around a thousand French military personnel were stationed there, and are in the process of being withdrawn.
France is now reconfiguring its military presence in Africa after being driven out of three Sahelian countries governed by juntas hostile to Paris -- Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger.
Senegal and the Ivory Coast have also asked France to leave military bases on their territory.
bo-hpn/emd/yad/rlp
Recent Stories
Five consortiums advance to final stage of Dubai Self-Driving Challenge
Poor visibility warning
Abu Dhabi City Municipality promotes Sustainable Green Building Concept
Sharjah's ACRES Real Estate Exhibition launches on January 22
Coaster bus crash claims 2 lives, leaves 18 students injured in Shorkot
Dani Olmo cleared to play for Barcelona by Spanish sports council
JAAC to be shaped into an indigenous political party before coming AJK's LB elec ..
Nicaragua closes Save the Children in new clampdown on NGOs
In Brazil, an Amazon reforestation project seeks to redeem carbon markets
Deschamps to step down as France coach after 2026 World Cup: team source
PML-N senator slams PTI for creating false narrative
42nd mid-career management course delegation visits PITB
More Stories From World
-
Football: South African Premiership table34 seconds ago
-
Football: South African Premiership results38 seconds ago
-
Gunfire heard near presidency in Chad capital: AFP41 seconds ago
-
Venezuela opposition decry crackdown before Maduro swearing-in11 minutes ago
-
UN warns against 'missteps' that could endanger Syria transition21 minutes ago
-
Meta ending fact-checks 'bad for democracy': Brazil30 minutes ago
-
'Wicked' tops SAG Awards nominations30 minutes ago
-
Whole streets burn as fires rage around Los Angeles30 minutes ago
-
Maduro claims 'senior' US officials arrested in Venezuela31 minutes ago
-
Breakaway Transnistria says it has less than a month of gas left31 minutes ago
-
At UN, Pakistan calls for representative governance in Syria to ensure country's unity, territorial ..40 minutes ago
-
Nicaragua closes Save the Children in new clampdown on NGOs41 minutes ago