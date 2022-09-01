UrduPoint.com

Gunfire Hits Turkish Football Federation, No One Hurt

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 01, 2022 | 10:32 PM

Gunfire hits Turkish Football Federation, no one hurt

Assailants opened fire Thursday on the headquarters of the Turkish Football Federation as the board met inside, officials said, adding that no one was injured in the attack

Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :Assailants opened fire Thursday on the headquarters of the Turkish Football Federation as the board met inside, officials said, adding that no one was injured in the attack.

Ruling party spokesman Omer Celik announced the news during a routine briefing with reporters, saying he had spoken with TFF chief Mehmet Buyukeksi by phone and wished him well.

Turkish news reports said seven bullets hit the building during the meeting of the federation's board on the outskirts of Istanbul.

One of them whistled over the head of Hamit Altintop, a former national team player and current board member, while others smashed into the office of the federation's president.

The assailants escaped in a waiting vehicle before the security forces arrived, according to Turkish media.

