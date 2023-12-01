Gunfire in Guinea-Bissau after two ministers freed by national guard

Bissau, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) Guinea-Bissau national guard soldiers freed two government officials who had been questioned by police on Thursday night, before exchanging gunfire with special forces, according to military and intelligence sources.

Economy and Finance Minister Souleiman Seidi and Secretary of State for the Treasury Antonio Monteiro had been summoned by the judiciary on Thursday morning and taken into custody.

Police questioned the two officials for several hours about a withdrawal of $10 million from state coffers, according to the same sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity for security reasons.

Lawmakers had questioned Seidi about the withdrawal during National Assembly session on Monday.

He claimed that the withdrawal was legal and intended to support the national private sector.

Members of the national guard took Seidi and Monteiro to an unknown location on Thursday night before seeking refuge in the barracks in the southern Santa Luzia district, the sources said.