UrduPoint.com

Gunfire In West Cameroon Town Hosting African Football Teams

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 13, 2022 | 10:42 PM

Gunfire in west Cameroon town hosting African football teams

Troops and armed men have exchanged fire in Buea, the capital of a Cameroonian region hit by separatist violence and a host city for teams in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), the town's mayor said Thursday

Bafoussam, Cameroon, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :Troops and armed men have exchanged fire in Buea, the capital of a Cameroonian region hit by separatist violence and a host city for teams in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), the town's mayor said Thursday.

Several people were wounded in the gunfight on Wednesday, David Mafani Namange told AFP, describing what happened as "sporadic incidents." "The security forces rapidly intervened and an investigation is under way to determine who is responsible," he said.

Earlier Thursday, a senior military officer said separatists had "attacked several districts in Buea." The gunfight "happened after the Malian squad had finished training -- it did not have an impact on the training session," he told AFP by telephone.

Also Wednesday, an opposition senator was found shot dead in the region, according to his party and an official.

Lawmaker Henry Kemende of the Social Democratic Front (SDF), one of Cameroon's main opposition parties, had been shot several times in the chest, according to the SDF's vice president, Joshua Osih.

No one claimed responsibility for the killing, but Osih blamed separatists.

Several SDF leaders have been targeted previously, including John Fru Ndi, the party's president, a runner-up several times in elections won by President Paul Biya, 88, who has ruled the country with an iron grip for nearly 40 years.

Biya has been accused of repressing dissent in the English-speaking areas as well as clamping down hard on political opponents.

Describing Wednesday's violence, a human rights lawyer, Agbor Balla, told AFP: "There were heavy exchanges of fire between troops and separatists." Speaking by telephone, he added: "Panic grew as the separatists moved towards the town centre."Balla, who heads an NGO called the Centre for Human Rights and Democracy in Africa, said one person "wearing civilian clothes" died in the exchange, but this toll was not immediately confirmed by other sources.

Buea is the capital of the Southwest Region, which with the adjacent Northwest Region has been rocked by violence since 2017, when anglophone militants declared independence from the majority French-speaking country.

Related Topics

Africa Dead Fire Militants Exchange Democracy Died Buea David Independence Cameroon 2017 From Opposition

Recent Stories

58 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Hyderabad

58 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Hyderabad

3 minutes ago
 NAB arrests main wheat misappropriation case absco ..

NAB arrests main wheat misappropriation case absconder

3 minutes ago
 Who could replace UK PM Johnson?

Who could replace UK PM Johnson?

3 minutes ago
 US Says Probing Havana Syndrome Cases After Report ..

US Says Probing Havana Syndrome Cases After Reports of New Incidents in Paris, G ..

3 minutes ago
 Spain Decides to Expand COVID-19 Booster Rollout t ..

Spain Decides to Expand COVID-19 Booster Rollout to Those Over 18 - Health Minis ..

3 minutes ago
 China, India Agree to Maintain Border Stability at ..

China, India Agree to Maintain Border Stability at Commander-Level Talks - Joint ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.