Gunfire kills six, wounds 30 at Beirut protest

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :Gunfire killed six people and wounded 30 at a Beirut rally organised by the Hezbollah and Amal movements Thursday to demand the dismissal of the lead investigator into last year's port blast.

Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi told a press conference that the death toll had climbed to six.

He said that some of the victims where shot in the head.

The deaths include a 24-year-old woman who was hit in the head by a stray bullet while inside her home, a doctor at the Sahel hospital in Beirut's southern suburbs told AFP.

The Lebanese Red Cross put the number of wounded at at least 30.

AFP correspondents in the area heard heavy gunfire.

Lebanese television broadcast images of men carrying rifles and heavy weaponry.