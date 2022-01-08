NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2022) SULTAN, January 8 (Sputnik) - The gunfire is still being heard in the Kazakh city of Almaty as the counterterrorist operation is underway, a Sputnik Kazakhstan correspondent reported on Saturday.

City residents are helping police to identify suspicious groups of people, the correspondent reported, adding that the gunmen are hiding in small gardens and city parks.

The operation is being carried out in dense fog.