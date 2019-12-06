Gunman, at Least 2 Other People Killed in Shooting at US Naval Base in Florida - Navy

The gunman and at least two other people have been killed in a shooting at a naval air base in the US state of Florida, the Navy confirmed in a statement on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) The gunman and at least two other people have been killed in a shooting at a naval air base in the US state of Florida , the Navy confirmed in a statement on Friday.

"A second victim has been confirmed deceased," the Navy said via Twitter after confirming earlier that the gunman and another person were killed in the shooting.

The US media outlet ABC news reported that at least 11 people were wounded in the shooting.

The incident comes on the heels of another deadly shooting at a US naval facility in Pearl Harbor.

On Wednesday, a gunman at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard killed two civilian workers and wounded another before shooting himself dead.