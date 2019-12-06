Gunman, at Least One Other Person Killed in Shooting at US Naval Base in Florida - Navy

The gunman and at least one other person have been killed in a shooting at a naval air base in the US state of Florida, the Navy confirmed in a statement on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) The gunman and at least one other person have been killed in a shooting at a naval air base in the US state of Florida , the Navy confirmed in a statement on Friday.

"Active shooter is deceased.

One additional fatality has been confirmed. Unknown number of injured people being transferred to local hospitals," the Navy said via Twitter.

The US media outlet NBC reported that at least five people were wounded in the shooting.