Gunman at UN Headquarters Not Terrorist Threat, Came to Deliver Documents - Police

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2021) The man who came with a shotgun to the United Nations headquarters in New York on Thursday did not have a terrorist motive and arrived from the state of Florida to deliver documents to the United Nations, New York Police (NYPD) First Deputy Commissioner Benjamin Tucker said.

"We're not going to identify the individual at this time, but I will say that he does not have a criminal record or criminal history either here in New York, nor elsewhere around the country... He is originally from Florida," Tucker said during a press conference.

NYPD Special Operations Chief Harry Wedin said the individual had hundreds of pages of paperwork, including medical documents, which he wanted delivered to the United Nations.

"They didn't have any specific meaning related to anything, related to terrorism.

But they were medical papers and some other documents," he said.

Wedin also said as soon as police officers handed the documents over to the United Nations, the individual agreed to put the weapon down, loaded with one round and was taken into custody.

Tucker said police traced the route of the man and determined he checked in into the Millennial Hotel on 44th Street on Manhattan on Wednesday, which was "swept" by the bomb squad along with a truck connected to the individual.

"There are no outstanding threats connected to any of those items at this time," Tucker said.

NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Intelligence and Counterterrorism John Miller said the arrested man is 64 years old and charges against him are pending.