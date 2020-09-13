UrduPoint.com
Gunman Critically Injures 2 Los Angeles County Deputies In Compton - Sheriff's Department

Sumaira FH 52 seconds ago Sun 13th September 2020 | 12:10 PM

Gunman Critically Injures 2 Los Angeles County Deputies in Compton - Sheriff's Department

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2020) A gunman approached a patrol vehicle and opened fire at two Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies in the city of Compton on Saturday night, and both officers were transferred to a local hospital in critical condition, the department said.

"Moments ago, 2 of our Sheriff Deputies were shot in Compton and were transported to a local hospital. They are both still fighting for their lives, so please keep them in your thoughts and prayers," the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department tweeted.

The department posted a video of the incident and said that the gunman opened fire "without warning or provocation."

