Gunman In Brazil Holds 16 Bus Passengers Hostage

Tue 20th August 2019 | 05:53 PM

A gunman is holding as many as 16 bus passengers hostage in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday, officials said, as police negotiate with the hijacker to try to end the standoff

At least six people have been freed so far from the vehicle that is stopped on a bridge connecting Rio with neighboring city Niteroi.

Heavily armed police including snipers have surrounded the bus as they negotiate with the gunman, who G1 news reported is armed with a gun and gasoline.

The gunman reportedly boarded the bus at 5:30 am (0830 GMT) and began threatening passengers.

Several lanes of traffic on the busy Rio-Niteroi bridge spanning Guanabara Bay have been paralysed during the ongoing hostage situation.

A live broadcast of the scene shows five ambulances parked near the bus, receiving hostages as they are released.

The gunman -- a young man wearing a white T-shirt and dark-colored trousers -- poked his head out of the bus at one point, showing his face, G1 reported.

It is not clear if the hijacker has made any demands or what his motivation was for taking the hostages.

This is not the first time a gunman has hijacked a public transit bus in Rio.

In 2000, a gunman stormed a passenger bus in a fashionable neighborhood of the city. The hours long hijacking of bus 174 was later turned into an award-winning documentary.

