Gunman In Central Texas Shooting Faces Murder, Aggravated Assault Charges - Police

Umer Jamshaid 11 minutes ago Sat 10th April 2021 | 04:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2021) A gunman who shot six people, killing one, at a local business in central Texas this week has been charged with murder and five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, the Bryan Police Department said in a press release.

"In addition to the murder charge, Larry Bollin, 27-year-old, of Grimes County, was served with five counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. The warrants were served on Bollin at the Brazos County Sheriff's Office," the release said on Friday.

Bollin had also shot a Texas state trooper during the pursuit.

The deceased victim has been identified as 40-year-old Timothy Smith, the release said.

Law enforcement officers have not made a final determination about the motive of the shooting.

