Gunman in Colorado Grocery Store Shooting Used Legally Purchased Gun - Police Chief

The suspect in the deadly Colorado grocery store mass shooting used a legally purchased gun, Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold told reporters on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) The suspect in the deadly Colorado grocery store mass shooting used a legally purchased gun, Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold told reporters on Friday.

"The firearm used by the suspect... is a semiautomatic Ruger AR-556 pistol. It was legally purchased in a gun store in Arvada, Colorado.

The defendant was also in possession of a 9 millimeter handgun, but at this time we do not believe this gun was used in this incident," Herold said during a press briefing.

Ten people, including a police officer, were killed in the shooting at a supermarket in Boulder on Monday. The suspect, 21-year-old Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, has been charged with ten counts of first degree murder and one count of attempted murder.