UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gunman In Florida Injures Officer, 2 Others In Shooting Spree - Police

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 09:57 PM

Gunman in Florida Injures Officer, 2 Others in Shooting Spree - Police

A gunman wounded three people including a police officer during a shooting spree in the city of Tampa, Florida before police arrested him, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said in a statement on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2020) A gunman wounded three people including a police officer during a shooting spree in the city of Tampa, Florida before police arrested him, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said in a statement on Friday.

"Antonio Cruz Ortiz, 31, is the suspect in multiple random shootings Thursday night, including 4 in Hillsborough County," the statement said.

During the 40-minute-long shooting spree around various parts of the city, Ortiz opened fire on at least 11 people and wounded a police officer and two other adults, the county sheriff's office and city police department said.

Two adult victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries after Ortiz opened fire on their vehicle, the county sheriff's office said.

Two police officers later attempted to arrest Ortiz but came under fire after getting him to stop his vehicle along the side of the road.

One officer "sustained a non-life threatening injury to the arm from the gunshot wounds and shattering glass," while the other ducked as the bullets came toward him, the Tampa Police Department said.

Ortiz was arrested and taken into custody after he ran into a nearby apartment complex. He has been charged with seven counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, four counts of attempted second degree murder, and shooting at an occupied vehicle, the sheriff's office said.

Related Topics

Murder Fire Police Road Vehicle Tampa Florida From Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed honour UAE ..

16 minutes ago

Masood pays tributes to IOJK people for resisting ..

3 hours ago

Russian Embassy in Poland Demands Vandals of Statu ..

3 minutes ago

Gunmen kill a man in Quetta

3 minutes ago

Russia to Launch New Module for International Spac ..

3 minutes ago

Gold rates in Karachi on Friday 31 July 2020

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.