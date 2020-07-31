Gunman in Florida Injures Officer, 2 Others in Shooting Spree - Police

A gunman wounded three people including a police officer during a shooting spree in the city of Tampa, Florida before police arrested him, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said in a statement on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2020) A gunman wounded three people including a police officer during a shooting spree in the city of Tampa, Florida before police arrested him, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said in a statement on Friday.

"Antonio Cruz Ortiz, 31, is the suspect in multiple random shootings Thursday night, including 4 in Hillsborough County," the statement said.

During the 40-minute-long shooting spree around various parts of the city, Ortiz opened fire on at least 11 people and wounded a police officer and two other adults, the county sheriff's office and city police department said.

Two adult victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries after Ortiz opened fire on their vehicle, the county sheriff's office said.

Two police officers later attempted to arrest Ortiz but came under fire after getting him to stop his vehicle along the side of the road.

One officer "sustained a non-life threatening injury to the arm from the gunshot wounds and shattering glass," while the other ducked as the bullets came toward him, the Tampa Police Department said.

Ortiz was arrested and taken into custody after he ran into a nearby apartment complex. He has been charged with seven counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, four counts of attempted second degree murder, and shooting at an occupied vehicle, the sheriff's office said.