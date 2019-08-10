UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gunman In Gilroy Shooting Had Wilderness Survival Items, Shotgun In His Car - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 10th August 2019 | 03:00 AM

Gunman in Gilroy Shooting Had Wilderness Survival Items, Shotgun in His Car - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2019) The suspected gunman in the Gilroy Garlic Festival mass shooting had a wilderness survival guide, shotgun and other items in his car, media reported.

Investigators found more than 50 items in 19-year-old Santino William Legan's car, including a Remington 870 tactical shotgun, a wilderness survival guide, binoculars, ear plugs, a gas can, several different license plates and a rifle bag, CNN reported on Friday citing a search warrant it obtained.

On July 28, Legan killed three people and wounded more than a dozen during a shooting spree at a California garlic festival in the town of Gilroy, located 80 miles southeast of San Francisco.

Legan was shot multiple times by police before he shot himself in the head, the report said.

According to the authorities, Legan legally purchased the AK-47-type assault rifle in Nevada on July 9.

FBI San Francisco Special Agent in Charge John Bennet said during a press conference on Tuesday that the agency has opened a domestic terrorism investigation into the Gilroy case.

Bennet said that although investigators have not reached a conclusion into the motive of the shooter, they have uncovered evidence that the suspect was exploring violent ideologies.

Investigators also uncovered a list of organizations that may have been potential targets, Bennet said. They include religious institutions, Federal buildings, courthouses and the Garlic Festival, Bennet added.

Related Topics

Police Car San Francisco Guide May July Gas Media

Recent Stories

Al Azhar to launch campaign on &#039;Farewell Serm ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed to perform Eid Al Adha prayers a ..

3 hours ago

Salvini ambush sparks Italy political crisis

3 hours ago

World Cup-winner Rashid ruled out for rest of seas ..

3 hours ago

France says 'needs no permission' for Iran dialogu ..

3 hours ago

Second seed Thiem bounced by Medvedev in Montreal

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.