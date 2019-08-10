Gunman in Gilroy Shooting Had Wilderness Survival Items, Shotgun in His Car - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2019) The suspected gunman in the Gilroy Garlic Festival mass shooting had a wilderness survival guide, shotgun and other items in his car, media reported.

Investigators found more than 50 items in 19-year-old Santino William Legan's car, including a Remington 870 tactical shotgun, a wilderness survival guide, binoculars, ear plugs, a gas can, several different license plates and a rifle bag, CNN reported on Friday citing a search warrant it obtained.

On July 28, Legan killed three people and wounded more than a dozen during a shooting spree at a California garlic festival in the town of Gilroy, located 80 miles southeast of San Francisco.

Legan was shot multiple times by police before he shot himself in the head, the report said.

According to the authorities, Legan legally purchased the AK-47-type assault rifle in Nevada on July 9.

FBI San Francisco Special Agent in Charge John Bennet said during a press conference on Tuesday that the agency has opened a domestic terrorism investigation into the Gilroy case.

Bennet said that although investigators have not reached a conclusion into the motive of the shooter, they have uncovered evidence that the suspect was exploring violent ideologies.

Investigators also uncovered a list of organizations that may have been potential targets, Bennet said. They include religious institutions, Federal buildings, courthouses and the Garlic Festival, Bennet added.