Gunman in Russian Far Eastern College Shooting Acted Alone, He Died - Regional Governor

BLAGOVESHCHENSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2019) The perpetrator of the shooting at a college in Russia's city of Blagoveshchensk acted alone, the Amur Region governor, Vasilii Orlov, said on Thursday, saying that the gunman was deceased.

"A tragedy took place today at the Amur college of construction and utilities ” a shooting that left two people killed and three injured. Law enforcement services and investigators are working at the scene. Details, motives and reasons [behind the incident] ” the officers are working on it now. At the moment, we know that the attacker acted alone and he is deceased," the governor wrote on Instagram.