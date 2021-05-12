The gunman who shot up a school in the Russian city of Kazan on Tuesday was diagnosed with a cerebral disease last year, Russian Investigative Committee spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) The gunman who shot up a school in the Russian city of Kazan on Tuesday was diagnosed with a cerebral disease last year, Russian Investigative Committee spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko said.

"According to the investigation, Ilnaz Galyaviev did not have a psychiatric or drug abuse record. However, we have learned that he requested medical assistance for strong headaches multiple times. Back last year, after visiting a medical facility he was diagnosed with a brain disease. His relatives were noticing his aggressive and irascible behavior at the beginning of this year," Petrenko said on Wednesday.

The official added that the young man's condition prevents him from being interrogated.

"His current condition is marked by erratic behavior, which prevents investigators from working with him at the moment," Petrenko stated.

The 19-year-old man, who was officially registered as a gun owner, was detained on suspicion of opening fire inside the school in the main city of Russia's Republic of Tatarstan on Tuesday.

According to Tatarstan's authorities, seven children and two female teachers were killed and 23 more people were injured in the tragic incident.

The gunman created a public page on the Telegram messaging app less than an hour before the school attack, but moderators took it down for publishing calls to violence, Telegram CEO Pavel Durov said on Wednesday.

"The Kazan shooter mentioned his plans in a Telegram channel he created 20 minutes before the terror attack. At the moment of the attack he was the only member of the channel. The shooter made the channel public 15 minutes before the terror attack, probably intending it as a death note. Telegram moderators acted fast to block the channel over calls to violence within an hour after receiving complaints," he said.

Durov stressed that Telegram users first complained about the shooter's channel after Galyaviev was arrested. He argued that there was no way moderators could have alerted police to the plot.