Gunman in Texas Shooting at Local Business Still At Large - Police

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2021) The gunman involved in a shooting at a local business in the Texas city of Bryan is still at large, Bryan Police Department Officer Lt. Jason James said in a press conference.

"We received a call of a shooting here at 350 Stone City Drive.

Officers responded, they found several victims. They're checking the area, checking the building for more victims. Right now the subject is at large," James said on Thursday.

James did not reveal how many people were shot or if there are any deaths.