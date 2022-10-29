Gunman Involved in Wednesday Terrorist Attack in Iran Dies of Wounds - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2022) A terrorist involved in the Wednesday shooting attack near the Shah Cheragh mausoleum in the Iranian city of Shiraz died of his wounds, Iranian media reported on Saturday citing provincial authorities.

"As a result of the wounds he sustained during his arrest, he... died in a hospital in Shiraz," deputy governor of the Fars province was quoted as saying by the Tasnim news agency.

On Wednesday, Iranian media said three unidentified persons opened fire in the grounds of the Shah Cheragh mausoleum in south Iran.

The Tasnim news agency reported that there was only one shooter, while the Iranian state broadcaster said that there was also a second attacker who was not far from the mausoleum. As a result of the attack, at least 13 people were killed and another 45 people were injured. The Iranian authorities accused the United States and Israel of organizing this terrorist act to further fuel instability in the country amid mass unrest over the death of a female activist.