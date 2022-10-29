UrduPoint.com

Gunman Involved In Wednesday Terrorist Attack In Iran Dies Of Wounds - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published October 29, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Gunman Involved in Wednesday Terrorist Attack in Iran Dies of Wounds - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2022) A terrorist involved in the Wednesday shooting attack near the Shah Cheragh mausoleum in the Iranian city of Shiraz died of his wounds, Iranian media reported on Saturday citing provincial authorities.

"As a result of the wounds he sustained during his arrest, he... died in a hospital in Shiraz," deputy governor of the Fars province was quoted as saying by the Tasnim news agency.

On Wednesday, Iranian media said three unidentified persons opened fire in the grounds of the Shah Cheragh mausoleum in south Iran.

The Tasnim news agency reported that there was only one shooter, while the Iranian state broadcaster said that there was also a second attacker who was not far from the mausoleum. As a result of the attack, at least 13 people were killed and another 45 people were injured. The Iranian authorities accused the United States and Israel of organizing this terrorist act to further fuel instability in the country amid mass unrest over the death of a female activist.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Terrorist Fire Governor Israel Iran Died Shiraz United States Media From

Recent Stories

Sania Mirza asks people who are experiencing distr ..

Sania Mirza asks people who are experiencing distressful time to trust God

43 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Men in Green still determined ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Men in Green still determined to make comeback

60 minutes ago
 Saifullah Paracha, detailed in US military prison ..

Saifullah Paracha, detailed in US military prison of Guantanamo Bay, reunites wi ..

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan crossed all red lines: Khawaja Asif

Imran Khan crossed all red lines: Khawaja Asif

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan says he will disclose his next move in ..

Imran Khan says he will disclose his next move in Islamabad

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Sri Lanka to chase 168 runs to ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Sri Lanka to chase 168 runs to defeat New Zealand

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.