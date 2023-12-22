Open Menu

Gunman Kills 14, Wounds 25 At Prague University

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 22, 2023 | 08:30 AM

Gunman kills 14, wounds 25 at Prague university

Prague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) A 24-year-old student killed 14 people and wounded 25 at a Prague university on Thursday in the Czech Republic's worst shooting in decades, before authorities said the attacker was "eliminated".

The violence in the city's historic centre sparked evacuations, a massive response by heavily armed police and warnings for people to stay indoors.

The shooting erupted at the Charles University's Faculty of Arts, which sits near major tourist sites like the 14th-century Charles Bridge.

"At this moment I can confirm 14 victims of the horrible crime and 25 wounded, of which 10 seriously," police chief Martin Vondrasek told reporters after the shooting.

All the victims were killed inside the building, he said. Media said at least some were the gunman's fellow students.

The Dutch foreign ministry said one of the injured was a Dutch national.

Related Topics

Injured Police Student Prague Czech Republic Media All

Recent Stories

46 nomination papers filed for 10 NA seats

46 nomination papers filed for 10 NA seats

9 hours ago
 Pakistan cannot prosper until we own culture:Bilaw ..

Pakistan cannot prosper until we own culture:Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

9 hours ago
 No functional hospitals left in Gaza, WHO says as ..

No functional hospitals left in Gaza, WHO says as Israeli attacks intensify

9 hours ago
 Process of submission nomination papers for electi ..

Process of submission nomination papers for election going on in Balochistan

9 hours ago
 IGP Sindh imposes ban on transfers, mandates duty ..

IGP Sindh imposes ban on transfers, mandates duty presence for elections

9 hours ago
 Residents return to Iceland town as volcano erupti ..

Residents return to Iceland town as volcano eruption peters out

9 hours ago
Caretaker Minister for Culture, Sports & Youth Aff ..

Caretaker Minister for Culture, Sports & Youth Affairs Syed Junaid Ali Shah anno ..

9 hours ago
 Adoption of modern technology to improve Pakistan' ..

Adoption of modern technology to improve Pakistan's economic indicators, increas ..

9 hours ago
 Mushaal Advocates for the recognition of health as ..

Mushaal Advocates for the recognition of health as a fundamental right of all in ..

9 hours ago
 PNCA holds event to mark Christmas celebrations

PNCA holds event to mark Christmas celebrations

9 hours ago
 "AC Potohar cracks down on overcharging, two Arres ..

"AC Potohar cracks down on overcharging, two Arrested"

9 hours ago
 PHC orders ECP to decide PTI intra-party polls, el ..

PHC orders ECP to decide PTI intra-party polls, election symbol case by Dec 22

9 hours ago

More Stories From World