Gunman Kills 16 People In Canadian Nova Scotia Province

Mon 20th April 2020 | 01:02 PM

Gunman kills 16 people in Canadian Nova Scotia province

Royal Canadian Mounted police say that he gunman was Gabriel Worthman, a 51-year old man who worked as denturist carried out attack and killed the people.

TORONTO: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 20th, 2020) At least 16 people killed in Canadian province of Nova Scotia by a gunman at a one point masqueraded as a policeman, the reports said here on Monday.

According to Royal Canadian Mounted police, Gabriel Worthman, a 51-year old gunman who worked as denturist carried out attack and killed 16 people in Nova Scotia.

The police said the suspect was wearing police uniform and he also made his car look like a police cruiser.

Residents had been advised to lock themselves indoors the rural town of Portapique after the attack began.

RCMP officer Heidi Stevenson –a 23 year-veteran of the force with two children was among the victims of the shooting spree.

However, there is no reports yet as the gunman was taken into custody or not. The fear spread in the area where the shocking incident took place.

